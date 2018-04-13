Register
00:44 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands guard near Islamic State group militant graffiti in Fallujah, Iraq (File)

    UK Spy Agency Says it Shut Down Daesh Cyber Networks

    © AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    113

    British intelligence officers say their cyber campaign against Daesh has made it “almost impossible” for the jihadist group to operate online by blunting their communications, according the head of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Jeremy Fleming.

    The GCHQ chief said at a cyber security conference in Manchester on Thursday that the agency's cyber attacks on Daesh, were a first for the United Kingdom in that they were used in conjunction with standard military force.

    GCHQ is functionally similar to the United States' National Security Agency (NSA) and has been embroiled in a number of spying controversies, including surveillance of British members of Parliament and other abuses uncovered in leaks provided by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

    "Much of this is too sensitive to talk about in detail, but I can tell you that GCHQ, in partnership with the Ministry of Defense, has conducted a major offensive cyber-campaign against Daesh," Fleming said. "These operations have made a significant contribution to coalition efforts to suppress Daesh propaganda, hindered their ability to coordinate attacks, and protected coalition forces on the battlefield." 

    Cyberattack
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    GCHQ Warns of Massive Looming Cyberattack That Will Demand 'National Response'

    GCHQ's cyber assault included targeted attacks on specific users and online activities as well as the destruction of equipment and networks, according to Fleming, who cautioned that the effectiveness of such attacks are not permanent. Daesh fighters eventually figure out how to evade cyber offensives, Fleming said.

    "In 2017, there were times when Daesh found it almost impossible to spread their hate online, to use their normal channels to spread their rhetoric or trust their publications," Fleming said.

    In early April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement to members of the Moscow Conference on International Security that the Islamic State has been completely defeated, echoing his December speech at a Russian air base in Syria. He cautioned, however that the group "retains a significant destructive potential." While not in control of any territory in Syria, Daesh fighters are believed to still be in the country.

    Related:

    ‘ISIS, You Suck!’: Muslim Group Behind Billboards Popping Up in Major US Cities
    US Choppers Allegedly Evacuate Daesh Militants Amid Trump's Vow to Attack Syria
    US Intervention Against Syrian Army Could Revive Daesh in Syria – Ex-UKIP Leader
    Iraq to Take All Necessary Measures to Block Cross-Border Daesh Attacks - Abadi
    Telegram Channel Run by Teenager Blocked in Italy Over Daesh Propaganda
    Tags:
    ISIS, Daesh, GCHQ, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Daesh, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse