Register
21:35 GMT +313 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this March 18, 2015 file photo, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, then Libya's top army chief, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in al-Marj, Libya.

    Source in Tripoli Says Top Libyan General Khalifa Haftar Has Died in Paris

    © AP Photo / Mohammed El-Sheikhy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    207

    Reports about the commander's death have not been confirmed, and contradict earlier reports that he had returned to Libya after being treated in a Paris hospital.

    A source in Tripoli told Sputnik that rumors of Haftar's passing were correct. "The information about his death has been received," the source said.

    Egyptian lawmaker Mustafa Bakri issued a tweet about Haftar's alleged death, writing that "The departure of Field Marshal Haftar, commander-in-chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, is a great loss. He was a common denominator among the honorable sons of Libya."

    The Libya Observer has also reported that Haftar passed, citing diplomatic sources.

    The Libyan Express newspaper has confirmed the reports of Haftar's death.

    However, other reports have indicated that news of the general's death were "baseless," and started by a TV channel linked to the Muslim Brotherhood in Turkey. The Libyan National Army has also denied Haftar's death.

    Earlier, Libyan National Army political administration head Hussein al-Obeidi said that Haftar had left France and returned to Benghazi on Friday, according to the EREM News portal. Al-Obeidi said that he had personally met Field Marshal Hafter upon his return to Libya, and said that the field marshal's health was "excellent" and that he was "in good physical shape."

    The official also denied that Haftar had suffered a stroke, calling such information "rumors spread by media supported by political Islam."

    This week, Le Monde reported that Haftar may ave been sent for urgent treatment at a Paris hospital. According to the newspaper, the 75-year-old military commander, presumably suffering a stroke, was taken by plane to Paris via Jordan. LNA officials said however that Haftar had gone to Jordan for political negotiations.

    Earlier Friday, a source said to be close to the matter told Reuters that Haftar had indeed been treated in a Paris hospital. The source declined to comment on the general's condition.

    Libya collapsed as a state following NATO's 2011 operation to topple long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, splitting into a series of militia-held territories, including territories controlled by the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorist group. The largest forces included the Haftar-backed House of Representatives in Tobruk, eastern Libya, and the Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli. A UN-brokered ceasefire between Tobruk and Tripoli broke down in late 2017.

    Haftar and his Libyan National Army played the key role in defeating Islamist forces in Benghazi last summer. Egypt has supported Haftar's efforts against jihadist movements. Haftar's goals have included the complete destruction of the Libyan branch of the Muslim Brotherhood,* and any other Islamist terror groups operating in Libya.

    *Terrorist groups banned in Russia. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse