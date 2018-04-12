Register
    Men inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7, 2017

    Italian PM: Rome Will Not Take Part in Syria Military Action - Reports

    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in a series of Syria-related phone talks that Rome will not take part in military action against Bashar Assad's government, the Agenzia Nova news agency reported Thursday citing sources in Gentiloni's office.

    According to Agenzia Nova, Gentiloni stressed, though, that Italy will continue to provide logistics support to allies in line with international and bilateral agreements.

    In the wake of US President Donald Trump's threats to attack Syria in retaliation to an alleged chemical attack which he quickly blamed on the Syrian government, European countries unveil their stance on the possible bombing of Syria.

    READ MORE: First Group of OPCW Experts Heads for Syria to Probe Alleged Chemical Attack

    Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Berlin would not join bombing campaign in Syria and a range of other measures must be considered to tackle the crisis in Syria. 

    French president Francois Hollande is pictured during a meeting with the French Foreign Affairs Minister and figures from the cultural world and members of associations committted to peace in Syria, on October 14, 2016 at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris
    © AFP 2018 / MARTIN BUREAU
    French Ex-President Backs Military Response to Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria
    French President Emmanuel Macron promised to make a decision on whether or not to strike Syria 'when the time comes', adding that Paris has proof that chemical weapons were used "by the regime of Bashar al-Assad." 

    Washington accused Damascus of orchestrating a chemical incident after local media reported that up to 70 people died as a result of a chlorine attack in the Syrian city of Douma. However, neither Red Crescent, nor local doctors could find traces of alleged chemical weapons usage. Damascus denied using chemical weapons and vowed to defend itself in the event of military aggression by the West.

