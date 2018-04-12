Damascus to Hold West Responsible for Any Blocking of OPCW Mission - Reports

Today the experts from the OPCW fact-finding mission, aimed at establishing facts surrounding the alleged used of chemical weapons in Syria, have started their trip to Syria and due to start work on Saturday.

A source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry, as quoted by the Reuters news agency, stated that Western states were trying to obstruct the mission's task and "meddle in its work".

Following the reports about the start of the mission, the Russian Foreign ministry reiterated their support to the investigation, saying that country's servicemen in Syria were ready to guarantee the security of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) experts, which are currently heading for Syria to investigate into the alleged chemical weapons incident in the Syrian city of Douma.

The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry presented the results of their analysis, carried out on the site of the alleged attack immediately after unverified reports on the issue started to occur in the Syrian opposition media on April 7. The Russian experts questioned local doctors, who said that they had not received individuals with symptoms of any chemical poisoning. This information has been confirmed by the international organization of Red Crescent, which found no trace of chemical weapons usage in Syria's Douma as well.

The unsubstantiated reports about a chemical incident in the Syrian city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta began circulation in some Syrian opposition media outlets on April 7, which claimed that the government army had used chlorine in the area which resulted in the death of up to 70 people.

As a response to these reports, the US, as well as the EU, blamed forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad for the attack.

Damascus, in its turn, refuted the allegations, stressing that it destroyed all chemical weapons, what was confirmed by the OPCW itself.