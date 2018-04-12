Syrian President Assad: 'Any Western Action Will Increase Instability in Region'

Syrian President Bashar Assad has met with Iranian Supreme Leader’s Top Adviser for International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, discussing developments in the war against terrorism, in the wake of Donald Trump threats to attack Syria, after an alleged chemical attack in the country.

"With every victory achieved on the field, the voices of some Western states are raised and actions are intensified in an attempt by them to change the course of events… these voices and any possible action will contribute nothing but an increase in instability in the region, threatening international peace and security," Assad said.

According to the SANA news agency, the meeting took place on Thursday. Velayati congratulated Assad and the people on Syria on defeating terrorism in Eastern Ghouta, the media outlet reported.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump has tweeted that Russia should "get ready" for the firing of missiles at Syria as the US continues to affirm that the Syrian government was behind an alleged chemical attack on Saturday.

Recently, on April 9, Trump stated that the US was considering a "powerful" military response to the alleged chemical attack is Syria.

On April 7, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of carrying out a chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma, located in Eastern Ghouta.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the goal of the groundless reports about alleged chemical attacks was to provide cover for terrorists and justify the use of military force against Syrian President Bashar Assad.