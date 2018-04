The Syrian government has regained control of the Eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus, having put an end to years of rebel control amid a civil war and struggle against terrorists.

Syrians continue leaving Eastern Ghouta via Muhayam al-Wafedin checkpoint through a humanitarian corridor established by Damascus and Moscow in order to avoid victims amid an operation to liberate the territory from armed rebels.

