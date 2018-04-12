White House Shares Details of Trump-Erdogan Phone Conversation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US and Turkish leaders in a phone call on Wednesday discussed Syria and agreed to stay in touch, the White House said in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to discuss the current crisis in Syria. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact about the situation," the statement read.

US President Donald Trump threatened action on Syria this week in response to last Saturday's alleged chemical attack in the militant-held city of Douma that reportedly killed and injured civilians. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted Russia should get ready for a strike on Syria after Moscow reportedly vowed to shoot down missiles.

