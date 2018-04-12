Syrian Government Regains Control Over Eastern Ghouta

Russian military reported that Syrian army has established control over Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, which until now has been under control of Jaish al-Islam militant group.

"Today, a landmark event in the history of the Syrian Arab Republic took place. The state flag flown over a building … in the city of Douma marked the regained control over this settlement, and consequently over entire Eastern Ghouta," head of Russia's center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Yury Yevtushenko told reporters.

© AFP 2018/ STR Syrian Army Captures British Militants in Eastern Ghouta – Reports

Earlier, the evacuation of Jaysh al-Islam insurgents and their families left Eastern Ghouta started via the Muhayam al-Wafedin checkpoint. Up to eight thousand insurgents and about 40 thousand of their family members in total have been reportedly evacuated from Douma.

Recently, local media reported that the residents of the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta have taken to the streets calling on the militants to join the ceasefire with the Syrian government.