Alleged Satellite PHOTO of Russian Warships Moving Out of Tartus, Syria Revealed

Russia's Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the recently-released satellite imagery of what appears to be Russian warships departing from naval facility at Tartus, Syria.

The satellite operator iSi, which had previously released photos of Russia's latest fifth-generation Su-57 jets, stationed at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, has now published two pictures of what the company says to be Russian warships leaving the Port of Tartus in Syria.

​The company claims that the vessels are now deployed at sea due to possible future airstrikes. The operator identified the warships to be an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate, two Kilo-Class submarines, a Ropucha-class landing ship and several others.

Earlier White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that US President Donald Trump holds Moscow and Damascus responsible for an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma, which reportedly left up to 70 people dead.

The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed these accusations, stating that the goal of the groundless reports about alleged chemical attacks was to provide cover for terrorists and justify the use of military force against Bashar Assad.