Register
20:47 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People walk at an area hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)

    France Likely to Strike Syria From Mainland – Reports

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    21348

    PARIS (Sputnik) - In the event France decides to strike Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces in the city of Douma, it is more likely to launch the attack from an airbase located on its mainland rather than from its bases in the Middle East, Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

    According to Le Figaro newspaper, the French military command has already presented possible plans of action in Syria to Macron. The newspaper also noted, referring to air force specialists, that in the event military action is approved, the most likely scenario would be for France to strike Syria from its Saint-Dizier base, located in the country's northeast, not from its bases in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, for example, since these countries do not want to be involved in military operations against their neighbor Syria.

    READ MORE: Trump's Shot Against Iran Over Alleged Chem Attack in Syria Hypocritical - Zarif

    People walk on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    OPCW to Send Experts to Syrian Douma to Probe Alleged Chemical Weapons Use
    Reports about the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma emerged on Saturday in Syrian opposition media outlets. The European Union and the United States have promptly blamed Syrian President Bashar Assad for the attack, but Damascus has denied the allegations.

    Reacting to the purported attack, which lacks any substantial evidence, French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 10 that a decision on whether or not to carry out military activities against Syria in response to the Douma incident was being discussed between the French, US, and UK governments.

    READ MORE: Trump, May, Macron Agree Not to Allow Chemical Weapons Use in Syria

    The media also said that Rafale fighters, taking off from the Saint-Dizier airbase, would need to be refueled three times in order to reach Syria.

    According to the newspaper, the operation in Syria may become a "baptism of fire" for France’s Aquitaine multi-purpose frigate, which is reportedly operating in the eastern Mediterranean to combat Daesh* in Syria and Iraq. The Aquitaine could carry out the first powerful and quick strike at a distance of over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), according to media reports.

    *Daesh - a terrorist group, outlawed in numerous countries, including Russia

    Tags:
    chemical attack, European Union, Douma, Syria, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse