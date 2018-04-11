Blasts Rock Saudi Capital Riyadh - Reports

Witnesses in Riyadh report hearing two or three loud blasts, according to Reuters and AFP. Minutes later, al-Arabia TV reported that Saudi air defenses had intercepted a ballistic missile over the capital. Videos that have emerged on Twitter also show clouds of smoke in the sky, where the missile was allegedly intercepted. No official reports on damage or casualties have been issued.
Anyone heared that? #bath #riyadhnow #riyadh #الرياض_الان #الرياض pic.twitter.com/uITKtybHAf— Adnan (@adii_khaan) 11 апреля 2018 г.
According to the al-Arabia TV, the missile flew towards the city of Jizan. Yemen-based Al-Masirah TV gives another version, saying that the missile launched by the Yemen Houthis targeted the Saudi Defense Ministry in the capital.
