Blasts Rock Saudi Capital Riyadh - Reports

The Saudi capital has been the target of the Yemeni Houthis’ missiles for some time now. So-far, all missiles have been intercepted, but one man was killed by debris last month. The Saudi led coalition has been performing airstrikes in war-torn Yemen since 2015, supporting government forces in their fight against the Houthis.

Witnesses in Riyadh report hearing two or three loud blasts, according to Reuters and AFP. Minutes later, al-Arabia TV reported that Saudi air defenses had intercepted a ballistic missile over the capital. Videos that have emerged on Twitter also show clouds of smoke in the sky, where the missile was allegedly intercepted. No official reports on damage or casualties have been issued.

According to the al-Arabia TV, the missile flew towards the city of Jizan. Yemen-based Al-Masirah TV gives another version, saying that the missile launched by the Yemen Houthis targeted the Saudi Defense Ministry in the capital.