Cyprus Not Planning to Participate in Military Operations in Syria

A representative of the Cyprian government has commented on the possible use of Cyprian military bases by the United Kingdom to conduct military operations in Syria.

According to the spokesman of the Cyprian government Prodromos Prodromu, Cyprus won't participate in any military operation in Syria.

"Cyprus doesn't have any agreement with other states on the country's participation in any operation. The issue bases has been known for a long," Prodromu said.

The UK has two military bases under its jurisdiction on Cyprus. If the UK uses the base, the country only has to notify the Cyprian authorities of the fact, but doesn't need to obtain any authorozation.