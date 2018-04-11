Shocking VIDEO Allegedly Shows Aftermath of Algerian Plane Crash Killing 200

An Algerian military plane fell from the sky soon after taking off from one of the country's airbases on April 11, leaving hundreds of individuals dead, according to local media.

A video showing the immediate aftermath of the plane crash has been published on YouTube, capturing people gathering around what appears to be the fuselage of the aircraft. All 200 people who were aboard the plane have died, al-Arabiya TV reports. The incident took place some 50 kilometers to the south of the country's capital after the plane — allegedly an Il-76 or Il-78 — left the Boufarik airbase, according to the Alg24 news website. Fourteen medical vehicles have been dispatched to the scene.