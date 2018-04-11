Algerian Military Plane Crash Reportedly Kills All 200 People Aboard (PHOTO)

At least 200 people have died as result of an Algerian military plane crash, Asharq AL-awsat outlet reported Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred at 8:00 a.m. local time, when allegedly an Il-76 or Il-78 aircraft crashed near the airport of the Algerian city of Blida, Boufarik province.

Local authorities have deployed 130 members of the civil protection unit, 14 ambulances and 10 truck to evacuate the injured to the scene of the crash, Dia Algerie outlet reported.

🔴#ALERTE 🔴#Algérie

L'avion, un Iliouchine utilisé pour le transport des troupes militaire, s'est écrasé dans un champ pas loin de l'aéroport de Boufarik https://t.co/ELoeF5q2mp pic.twitter.com/D2MuwWs94G — Algérie24 (@Alg24net) 11 апреля 2018 г.

All 200 people aboard the aircraft have died in the incident, al-Arabia outlet said, citing its sources.