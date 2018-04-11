UK Lacks Data of Chemical Attack in Douma to Join US Syrian Campaign - Reports

According to The Times, May told Trump that the United Kingdom needed more evidence to join the tough actions against Syria rejecting the UK participation in the step called by the newspaper as "a swift retaliation."
On Tuesday, May and Trump held a phone conversation focusing on the issue of reported chemical weapons use in Douma.
The Russian reconciliation center for Syria on Sunday categorically refuted the media reports that the Syrian military dropped a chlorine-filled bomb on Douma. The Russian Foreign Ministry said such erroneous information aims to cover the actions of terrorists and justify possible external military actions against Syria.
