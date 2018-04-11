UK Lacks Data of Chemical Attack in Douma to Join US Syrian Campaign - Reports

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said during her conversation with US President Donald Trump that London needs more evidence of an alleged chemical attack in Syria before joining potential US military action against Damascus, UK media reported Wednesday.

According to The Times, May told Trump that the United Kingdom needed more evidence to join the tough actions against Syria rejecting the UK participation in the step called by the newspaper as "a swift retaliation."

On Saturday, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of carrying out a chemical weapons attack in the town of Duma. Trump blamed Damascus for the reported attack.

On Tuesday, May and Trump held a phone conversation focusing on the issue of reported chemical weapons use in Douma.

The Russian reconciliation center for Syria on Sunday categorically refuted the media reports that the Syrian military dropped a chlorine-filled bomb on Douma. The Russian Foreign Ministry said such erroneous information aims to cover the actions of terrorists and justify possible external military actions against Syria.