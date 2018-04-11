UNICEF Expresses Concerns Over Reported Violence Against Children in Gaza Strip

“It is imperative that all actors on all sides put the protection of children first. Children should never be the target of violence and must not be put at risk of violence nor encouraged to participate in violence,” he said in a statement, adding that in the last 10 days three children were killed and dozens more were seriously injured there.
The coastal territory has in recent days been rocked by ongoing protests at the border with Israel in which Palestinians are demanding the right of Gaza refugees to return to homes that they fled during the 1948 war. At least 30 demonstrators have been killed by the Israeli army during protests over the past two weeks.
The Gaza Strip is one of the territories claimed by Palestine. Israel and Egypt have been imposing a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, severely restricting imports and exports to and from the territory, as well as the freedom of movement for the enclave's inhabitants. Israel says the blockade is needed for security reasons.
