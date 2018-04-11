Register
06:07 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian children pose for a photo in Jebaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 14, 2015.

    UNICEF Expresses Concerns Over Reported Violence Against Children in Gaza Strip

    © AP Photo/ Adel Hana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All sides must take precautions to protect children in the Gaza Strip, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Geert Cappelaere said on Tuesday.

    “It is imperative that all actors on all sides put the protection of children first. Children should never be the target of violence and must not be put at risk of violence nor encouraged to participate in violence,” he said in a statement, adding that in the last 10 days three children were killed and dozens more were seriously injured there.

    The coastal territory has in recent days been rocked by ongoing protests at the border with Israel in which Palestinians are demanding the right of Gaza refugees to return to homes that they fled during the 1948 war. At least 30 demonstrators have been killed by the Israeli army during protests over the past two weeks.

    Palestinians attend a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City
    © REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
    Second Day of Clashes in Gaza Strip Leaves 36 Palestinians Injured - Reports
    Deploring such acts of violence, Cappelaere recalled the dire conditions in which children live in the region.  In particular, he noted that one in four children in the territory — or 250,000 kids — requires psychological support due to past trauma. The UNICEF representative also noted that the unemployment rate among young people in Gaza exceeds 60 percent.

    The Gaza Strip is one of the territories claimed by Palestine. Israel and Egypt have been imposing a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, severely restricting imports and exports to and from the territory, as well as the freedom of movement for the enclave's inhabitants. Israel says the blockade is needed for security reasons.

    Related:

    Israel to Discipline Filmer of Viral Gaza Protest Sniper Shot, Not Shooter
    Hamas Leader Vows to Continue Protests in Gaza Until 'Return of Palestine'
    Moscow: Israel's Use of Force Against Palestinians in Gaza 'Unacceptable'
    ‘No Naive People’ in Gaza Says Israel Defense Minister as Killings Continue
    Chronic Gaza Riots: Week of Violent Rallies on Israeli Border (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    protests, violence, children, UNICEF, Palestine, Israel, Gaza
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse