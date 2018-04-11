Bashar Assad With Family Still in Syria - Source

Several Middle East-based media outlets have reported on the alleged evacuation of the Syrian leader and all of his relatives to Tehran, as fears of military actions by Western states against Syria loom.
A source close to the matter, however, has said "These reports are completely wrong."
Meanwhile, the US military is reportedly developing several options for striking Syria following an alleged recent chemical attack against civilians in the town of Douma.
US President Donald Trump could reportedly choose an even stronger option against Assad this time around. Trump reportedly has said that all "options were on the table" and that the alleged gas attack will be "met forcefully."
Moreover, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik Monday that Washington and its allies were in close consultations over a possible response to the alleged attack.
"The president and his national security team are consulting closely with allies and partners to determine the appropriate response," the spokesperson said. "As President Trump clearly stated, there will be consequences for this unacceptable atrocity."
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya warned at a UNSC meeting on Tuesday that the United States would bear responsibility if it launches military operation against Damascus.
"If you took the decision to carry out an illegal military adventure — and I do hope that you will come to your senses — well, then you will have to bear responsibility for it yourselves," Nebenzya said.
