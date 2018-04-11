Register
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walks with Syrian army soldiers in eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 18, 2018

    Bashar Assad With Family Still in Syria - Source

    © REUTERS/ SANA/Handout
    Middle East
    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family have not left the country, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik Tuesday.

    Several Middle East-based media outlets have reported on the alleged evacuation of the Syrian leader and all of his relatives to Tehran, as fears of military actions by Western states against Syria loom.

    A source close to the matter, however, has said "These reports are completely wrong."

    Meanwhile, the US military is reportedly developing several options for striking Syria following an alleged recent chemical attack against civilians in the town of Douma.

    An EgyptAir plane lands at Cairo Airport in Egypt May 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    EASA Issues Alert for Eastern Mediterranean Due to Possible Airstrikes on Syria
    The Washington Examiner reported, citing Pentagon sources, that there were several possible plans for a military response to the attack in Syria. One option includes a strike similar to last year's, when the United States launched 59 cruise missiles on a Syrian Air Force airfield in Homs, the report said.

    US President Donald Trump could reportedly choose an even stronger option against Assad this time around. Trump reportedly has said that all "options were on the table" and that the alleged gas attack will be "met forcefully."

    Moreover, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik Monday that Washington and its allies were in close consultations over a possible response to the alleged attack.

    "The president and his national security team are consulting closely with allies and partners to determine the appropriate response," the spokesperson said. "As President Trump clearly stated, there will be consequences for this unacceptable atrocity."

    A general view shows the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Monday June 14, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
    US to Deploy Harry Truman Strike Group to Middle East Amid Syria Tensions
    Meanwhile, the European Aviation Safety Agency has alreasy issued an alert notification for the Eastern Mediterranean area due to possible missile strikes on the Syrian coast within the next 72 hours.

    Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya warned at a UNSC meeting on Tuesday that the United States would bear responsibility if it launches military operation against Damascus.

    "If you took the decision to carry out an illegal military adventure — and I do hope that you will come to your senses — well, then you will have to bear responsibility for it yourselves," Nebenzya said.

