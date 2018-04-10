Register
23:56 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Palestinian protesters rush to aid a man struck by sniper fire from the Israeli Defense Forces at a November 22 protest.

    Israel to Discipline Filmer of Viral Gaza Protest Sniper Shot, Not Shooter

    © Or Heller
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    5116

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) responded swiftly after a video emerged Monday of its snipers cheering as one of their number shot an unarmed Palestinian protester. The IDF released their findings in their initial investigation into the event just one day after the video was released.

    "The video depicts a short part of the response to a violent riot, which included rock hurling and attempts to sabotage the security fence," the IDF said in a statement, adding that the video is from December 22, 2017, and therefore does not document events connected with the Great Return March, a weeks-long mass demonstration demanding Palestinians' right of return that has been ongoing since March 30.

    The demonstration the video captures was held in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, though the Palestinian leadership insists East Jerusalem must be the capital of an independent Palestinian state. The man who was shot is "suspected of organizing and leading this incident," the IDF said. Two Palestinian protesters were killed that day; more than 30 have been killed during the Great Return March. 

    Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Heidi Levine/Pool
    Netanyahu Backs Amnesty Calls for Soldier Convicted of Killing Palestinian

    "Do you have a bullet in the barrell?" one IDF soldier can be heard asking in the video, and then, "is it on him?" About 18 seconds later, the firing of a single sniper rifle round can be heard as the man falls.

    "Wow, what a video! Yes! Son of a bitch. What a video, here, run, get him out of there. Of course I filmed it," a soldier can be heard saying in Hebrew immediately after the shooting. Another IDF soldier says that the man was "hit in the head," although the IDF contradicted that account in its statement today.

    "He was a few meters from the fence. He was hit in the leg and injured," the IDF's said, adding that the soldier who filmed the killing did so from a different position than the shooter.

    The soldier who recorded the video will be disciplined by the IDF for "unauthorized filming" and "distribution" of the video, but there is no indication that the shooter will be disciplined.

    Currently, IDF soldiers repressing the Great Return March are doing so under orders to shoot to kill, according to The Jerusalem Post

    Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, March 30, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    ‘Palestinians Are Killed Either Way’: Intensified Protests Planned for Gaza Border Friday

    Israeli politicians from across its political spectrum have commented on the viral video. Yair Lapid, the journalist-turned politician who founded the the liberal-Zionist Yesh Atid party, tweeted that he has "full faith in the chief of staff and the IDF command that they will investigate the sniper video without hesitation and in line with the rules and values of the IDF. Israel's moral standing is part of its national security and gives it the qualitative edge over our enemies."

    Jamal Zahalka, chairman of Joint List, a coalition of four Arab-majority political parties in Israel, called it a "killing spree commanded by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," according to multiple reports, adding, "No wonder the soldiers behave this way when ministers, lawmakers, the media and public opinion are party to the jubilation at the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza."

    Representatives of the Arab League attend an emergency meeting to discuss the conflict in Libya, at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Jan. 5, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Amr Nabil
    Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting Over IDF Sniper Killings in Gaza

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman told journalists on Tuesday, "The Gaza sniper deserves a decoration, and the photographer a demerit."

    Oren Hazan, an influential member of the Knesset with the ruling Likud party, who has been suspended from his position until June over sexual harassment and stalking, tweeted, "What's all the fuss about? it was noted in advance: anyone who approaches the fence, armed or not, is gonna get it. As it should be!"

    Related:

    Tough Guys: IDF Shoot 12-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Amid Clashes - Reports
    Pope Francis Calls Out IDF Killing of ‘Defenseless’ Palestinians
    ‘We Know Where Every Bullet Landed:’ IDF Keeps Killing Protest Marchers
    Horrifying Sight: IDF Soldier Dummy Hanged in Ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem District
    Ahed Tamimi: Palestine's Rosa Parks
    Tags:
    IDF, Palestine, Israel, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Gaza, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse