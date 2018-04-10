Lebanon to Lodge Complaint Against Israel's Airspace Violation - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanon will file a complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel for alleged violation its airspace when carrying out an attack on Syrian air base, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry will make a formal complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel's violation of the country's airspace, referring to Israel's launch of an airstrike against the Syrian Arab Air Force's (SyAAF) Tiyas airbase in the Syrian province of Homs on April 9.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, two Israeli Air Force F-15 jets carried out an airstrike on the T-4 airfield from Lebanese territory without entering Syria's airspace on early Monday. The ministry specified that five out of eight strikes were repelled by Syrian air defenses. The attack killed at least four Iranian nationals, Iran's FARS news agency stated.

Reacting to the attack, the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned Tel Aviv's move in a letter to the secretary-general of the United Nations, saying that "the Israeli attack constitutes an indirect response to the success of the Syrian Arab Army in eliminating armed terrorist groups from the Damascus suburbs and other Syrian areas."

Israel neither confirmed nor denied their involvement in the attack on the T-4 airbase. Two months ago, the base was hit by Israeli missiles.