Register
12:34 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Ahed Tamimi

    Parents of Palestinian Teen Tamimi Release Video of Daughter's Interrogation

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    101

    Ahed Tamimi was jailed after she infamously attacked two Israeli soldiers who had reportedly shot her cousin in the face with a rubber bullet. The confrontation was recorded on video and, after publication, went viral, igniting a wave of blistering discussions.

    The parents of Ahed Tamimi, a Palestinian teen who slapped and kicked two fully armed Israeli soldiers, have released a video of Ahed being interrogated in an Israeli prison.

    Ahed was jailed two weeks after the incident. Her parents claim that she has been repeatedly abused, both physically and verbally, while in custody.

    "The rounds of interrogation came after various methods of physical and psychological pressures put on her," said her father, Bassem, during a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday, adding that his daughter had been kept in isolation and regularly moved between locations, according to Press TV.

    "She was deprived of sleep for long periods of time. In the final round of interrogations it was more than 34 hours without sleep," he added.

    Excerpts from the 90-minute interrogation video, viewed in full by The Associated Press, were released Monday by Tamimi's father, according to Haaretz.

    In the video, Ahed, aged 16 at the time, is seen, without an attorney or guardian, being questioned by two Israeli interrogators.

    "This is to reiterate Ahed's message, the message of her generation, that we are not victims, we are fighters for the cause, for freedom," her father added, Press TV reports.

    Last month, Tamimi agreed to a plea deal, under which she will serve 8 months in prison and pay a 5,000-shekel ($1,437) fine. Thanks to the deal, she has avoided lengthy imprisonment. Ahed is expected to be released this summer.

     

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Poised to Be Part of Israel-Palestine Talks - Analyst
    Israel Rejects Calls by EU, UN for Palestine Violence Investigation
    Palestine Surprised by Israel's Concerns Over Protesting Palestinians - Diplomat
    Palestine Doubtful About US Future Mideast Peace Plan Likely Favoring Israel
    'There Is No Peace Plan' on Palestine Issue: US Promotes Own Ideas - Analyst
    Tags:
    interrogation, video, Ahed Tamimi, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse