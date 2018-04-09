Three Iranians Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Syria's Airbase

The attack comes just a day after the US, the EU, as well as NATO member Turkey, had accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons in Douma, Eastern Ghouta.

At least three Iranian nationals have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Syria's N-4 airbase in the country's Homs province, Iran's FARS news agency reported Monday.

FARS earlier reported about two victims. According to the agency, all three men were natives of Iran's Qom province.

SANA news agency reported earlier in the day, citing its own correspondent that the Syrian T-4 airbase in the country's Homs province had been attacked by missiles.

Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Minister said that the missiles had been launched by two Israeli warplanes, while five out of eight strikes, carried out by the Israeli F-15 jets, were destroyed by Syrian air defenses.

So far, the Israeli Defense Forces have also refused to either confirm or deny the statements made by the Russian Defense Ministry about the Israeli Air Force’s involvement in the strikes, with IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus telling Sputnik, "We do not comment on this."