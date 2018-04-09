Russian Military Reports No Chemical Weapons Used in Vicinity of Syria's Douma

On Saturday, several media outlets, citing Syrian militants, accused Damascus of using chemical weapons in Douma. US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert said earlier on Sunday that he did not rule out military actions against the Syrian government in connection with the reports. At the same time, Trump accused Russia and Iran of supporting Syrian leader Bashar Assad.
"No chemical weapons were used in this area, and all accusations against the government troops from the West are nothing more than another fake," center's commander Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said at a daily briefing.
Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the information attacks about alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government forces were aimed at covering up terrorists and justifying possible external military action. The ministry has warned against any military action based on far-fetched and fabricated reports, adding that it might have severe consequences.
