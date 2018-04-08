PHOTOS Allegedly Show US-Coalition Convoy Heading From Iraq to Syria

According to the Telegram channel Directorate 4, which focuses on news about armed conflicts, the US-led coalition is transferring military hardware and equipment from northern Iraq to Syria. The photos, that have been posted on the account and have yet to be verified, show a convoy passing the Syrian city of al-Hasakah and consisting of ambulances, pickup trucks and haulage trucks carrying concrete fortifications for boosting military positions.
Kurdish commanders speaking to Sputnik have confirmed that the US, France and the UK were beefing up their presence in Manbij, adding that this seemed to indicate that the US and Turkey had not reached a deal on each other's ongoing operations in the region.
