Islamabad Summons US Ambassador Over Deadly Diplomatic Car Accident

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned on Sunday US Ambassador to Islamabad David Hale to lodge a protest over a fatal car accident, involving a US diplomatic vehicle, the ministry said in a press release.

"The US Ambassador was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged by the Foreign Secretary on the tragic death of the motorcyclist and serious injury to the co-rider in the traffic accident yesterday that involved a US diplomat," the press release said.

Earlier on Sunday, the US Embassy in Pakistan extended its condolences to the family of the deceased motorcyclist, adding that the embassy officials were cooperating with the Pakistani authorities engaged in the incident investigation.

READ MORE: Indian Official Summoned by Pakistan Over Death of Woman at Line of Control

On Saturday, the Pakistani police said that a US diplomatic car hit a motorcyclist in the country's capital of Islamabad. The motorcycle driver died instantly. The US diplomat, who was behind the wheel, was not arrested as under the international law he enjoys diplomatic immunity.