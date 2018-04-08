Syrian State Media Accuses Riyadh of Sponsoring 'Terror Ideology in Syria, Iraq'

Saudi Arabia “must stop backing terrorists in Syria and other parts of the world,” the SANA news agency reported, citing a “well-informed source.”

“We, and the world as a whole, know well the role of this Kingdom in forming, financing and sponsoring the terrorist Takfiri ideology from Afghanistan to Syria and Iraq,” the source told SANA on April 8.

According to the source, the plight in the region has been triggered by the royal family’s policies and views, and the Kingdom was trying to “preserve the life” of the Jaysh al-Islam terrorist group in Eastern Ghouta’s Douma.

The source claimed that Riyadh was involved in “fabricating chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta” in order to blame it on Damascus.

READ MORE: Trump Slams Putin, Iran for Backing "Animal Assad" Amid Chemical Attack Claims

Earlier in the day, Syrian state TV had reported, citing an unnamed source that Jaysh al-Islam militants would leave Douma for the northern city of Jarabalus within 48 hours under an agreement with the government. The deal also stipulated the release of all prisoners by the two groups in exchange for militants’ safe exit.