Damascus, Jaysh al-Islam Reach Agreement on Militants' Withdrawal - Reports

The Syrian state TV reported citing an unnamed source that Jaysh al-Islam fighters will leave Douma for the northern city of Jarablus within 48 hours. A source in security sources also said that two groups of Jaysh al-Islam will leave Douma in the coming hours.
"An agreement on the liberation of all prisoners by the two groups has also been reached. The first group will leave in the next few hours," the source said.
The source added a convoy of buses has already entered Duma to take militants to the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria.
According to the SANA news agency, the relevant agreement was reached after hours-long negotiations.
READ MORE: Moscow Warns Against Foreign Attack in Syrian Areas Where Russian Troops Located
Earlier in the day, SANA reported that militants requested the Syrian government to hold negotiations amid the deteriorated situation in the city of Douma in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta.
On April 1, the Wafedeen humanitarian corridor was opened for militants and their families to leave Duma for the Idlib de-escalation zone. 3,480 militants and members of their families have left the city since then.
All comments
Show new comments (0)