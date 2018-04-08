Register
15:05 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers from the mixed-gender Lions of the Jordan battalion, under the Kfir Brigade, check their weapons at the end of the last training before being assigned their posting, on February 28, 2017, near the West Bank village of Bardale, east of Jenin

    'No Innocent People': Israeli Defense Chief Defends Palestinian Journo's Killing

    © AFP 2018/ JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    338

    Israel has faced mounting questions over its use of live fire after 10 days of protests and clashes along the border fence with Gaza.

    On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman denied reports about a number of “innocent people" having been killed in the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip.

    "There are no innocent people in the Gaza Strip," Lieberman told Israel's public radio. "Everyone's connected to Hamas, everyone gets a salary from Hamas, and all the activists trying to challenge us and breach the border are Hamas military wing activists," he added.

    Health officials in Gaza earlier said that 30 Palestinians, including a journalist, had been killed during 10 days of protests and clashes with Israeli security forces, AFP reported from Jerusalem.

    Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, March 30, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Chronic Gaza Clashes: Week of Violent Palestinian Protests on Israeli Border (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Violence along the border fence which separates the Palestinian enclave from the territory of the Jewish state, flared up again on Friday leaving nine nine Palestinians, including a journalist, dead.

    Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja was killed on Saturday after covering mass protests along the Israeli border the previous day.

    Witnesses said Murtaja was over 100 meters (yards) from the border, wearing a flak jacket marked "press" and holding his camera when he was shot in an exposed area. The Israeli military has said it fired only at "instigators" involved in attacks on soldiers and was investigating Murtaja's death.

    Friday’s clashes came a week after 19 Palestinian protesters were killed in clashes that happened on March 30.

    There have been no reports of any Israeli casualties so far.

    Rights groups have slammed Israeli soldiers' actions, and Palestinians say that the protesters shot posed no threat to troops.

    Israeli authorities say that they opened fire only to prevent damage to the separation wall, infiltrations of Israeli territory and attempted attacks by protesters allegedly used by Hamas as cover to carry out violence.

    Defense Minister Lieberman mentioned thousands of incidents where Hamas “dressed up as journalists.”

    “We won't take any chances. I think it's clear to everyone that the IDF is the most moral army in the world,” Lieberman added.

    READ MORE: WATCH Footage of 'Great March of Return' Protests in Gaza From Bird's Eye View

    Following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state Hamas has vowed retaliation, which resulted in attacks, triggering retaliatory airstrikes by Israel.

    In addition to this, Hamas announced in December 2017 the beginning of the third "intifada."

    The previous intifadas in 1987-1991 and 2000-2005 left hundreds of Israelis and thousands of Palestinians dead.

    Related:

    Chronic Gaza Riots: Week of Violent Rallies on Israeli Border (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    WATCH Footage of 'Great March of Return' Protests in Gaza From Bird's Eye View
    Death Toll from Gaza-Israel Border Clashes Up to 10, Over Thousand Injured
    Tags:
    border clashes, protesters, violence, victims, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, Yasser Murtaja, Donald Trump, Avigdor Lieberman, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse