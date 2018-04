The "Vitaspirit" tanker, flying the Maltese flag, sailing from Egypt to Ukraine, has crashed into a historic 18th century mansion on the shore of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.

Residents of the 18th century mansion which costs $85 million could hardly have expected such a sequence of events when they decided to live next to Fatih Sultan Bridge on the shores of the Bosphorus. The damage caused by the tanker crashing into the house has been captured on video by an eyewitness to the accident.