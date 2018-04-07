PHOTOS, VIDEO Show Tanker Crash Into Historical Mansion in Turkey's Istanbul

Powerboats and coast guard vessels have been sent to the area after the crash, while the "Vitaspirit" tanker with a Maltese flag, was drawn back from the site and brought ashore, according to the Daily Sabbah.

The "Vitaspirit" tanker, under the flag of Malta, which sailed from Egypt to Ukraine, has crashed into a historic mansion, located on the shores of the Strait of Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey.

No victims have been reported, but this footage from the crash captured the great damage caused to the historic seaside mansion located under the Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridge, one of the three crossings between Istanbul's Asian and European sides.

A tanker ran into a historic waterfront mansion in İstanbul’s Bosphorus. If it was an LNG tanker, an area of 30-40 km could have been decimated w/scores of deads. This accident shows once again how unfit Bhosphorus is for oil and LNG tankers. https://t.co/1M17CES1F3 pic.twitter.com/j8sMVHDxFi — 🇹🇷 Umut Acar (@AcarUmut) April 7, 2018

