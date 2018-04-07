Turkey Sets Up 9th Observation Post in Syria's Idlib - General Staff

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish troops have established the ninth observation post to control the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish General Staff said on Saturday.

"The ninth observation post has been set up in Idlib," the Turkish General Staff said in a tweet.

According to the Anadolu news agency, a military convoy of 100 vehicles crossed the Turkish-Syrian border on Saturday morning and reached the post, which is located in the Morek region in 88 kilometers (54.6 miles) from the border. The Syrian government forces and Iran-supported militias are deployed just in three kilometers from the new observation post.

In general, Turkey seeks to gradually establish 12 observation posts from Idlib's north to south.

There are currently four agreed de-escalation zones in Syria, which has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011: the first in Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces; the second in the north of the central Homs province; the third in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus; and the fourth in certain parts of the country's southern Daraa and Quneitra provinces.

​The agreement on the establishment of de-escalation zones has been reached by the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states — Iran, Russian and Turkey — as part of the Astana peace process for Syria.