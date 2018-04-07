Register
15:18 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish soldiers stand near armoured vehicles during a demonstration in support of the Turkish army's Idlib operation near the Turkey-Syria border near Reyhanli, Hatay, on October 10, 2017

    Turkey Sets Up 9th Observation Post in Syria's Idlib - General Staff

    © AFP 2018/ LYAS AKENGIN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish troops have established the ninth observation post to control the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib, the Turkish General Staff said on Saturday.

    "The ninth observation post has been set up in Idlib," the Turkish General Staff said in a tweet.

    According to the Anadolu news agency, a military convoy of 100 vehicles crossed the Turkish-Syrian border on Saturday morning and reached the post, which is located in the Morek region in 88 kilometers (54.6 miles) from the border. The Syrian government forces and Iran-supported militias are deployed just in three kilometers from the new observation post.

    READ MORE: Terrorists Preparing Chemical Attack in Idlib — Syrian UN Envoy

    In general, Turkey seeks to gradually establish 12 observation posts from Idlib's north to south.

    Turkish forces are seen in Syria.
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    One Turkish Soldier Killed, Five Injured as Result of Syria's Idlib Attack
    There are currently four agreed de-escalation zones in Syria, which has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011: the first in Idlib and parts of neighboring Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces; the second in the north of the central Homs province; the third in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus; and the fourth in certain parts of the country's southern Daraa and Quneitra provinces.

    ​The agreement on the establishment of de-escalation zones has been reached by the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states — Iran, Russian and Turkey — as part of the Astana peace process for Syria.

    Related:

    Syria's Safe Zones: 1,500 People Pass Through Checkpoint in Daraa Province Daily
    New Agreement on Safe Zone is 'Success of Russian Diplomacy in Syria'
    How US Aims to Snatch 'Safe Zones in Syria From Under Damascus’s Control'
    Tags:
    observation, Idlib, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse