Turkey Sets Up 9th Observation Post in Syria's Idlib - General Staff

"The ninth observation post has been set up in Idlib," the Turkish General Staff said in a tweet.
According to the Anadolu news agency, a military convoy of 100 vehicles crossed the Turkish-Syrian border on Saturday morning and reached the post, which is located in the Morek region in 88 kilometers (54.6 miles) from the border. The Syrian government forces and Iran-supported militias are deployed just in three kilometers from the new observation post.
In general, Turkey seeks to gradually establish 12 observation posts from Idlib's north to south.
The agreement on the establishment of de-escalation zones has been reached by the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states — Iran, Russian and Turkey — as part of the Astana peace process for Syria.
