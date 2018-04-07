US Blocking UN Gaza Measures Enables Israel to Continue 'Onslaught' - Palestine

"It's very unfortunate that a few minutes ago one country out of fifteen broke the silence this evening while the fourteen were ready to adopt this statement," Mansour said on Friday. "This is very irresponsible and it lacks sensitivity by the delegation of the United States of America."
He added that this action by the United States allows Israeli defense forces to continue with their "onslaught" against the Palestinian civilian population.
Meanwhile, IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis said Friday that the resistance offered by the Israel Defense Forces to Palestinians at the Gaza border last week discouraged many protesters.
"The resistance we offered last week showed Hamas our rules are and what we will not tolerate," Manelis said in a statement. "We did not suffer any losses from hostile terrorist actions, the border fence was not breached and the Israeli sovereignty was preserved. It is a great achievement."
An estimated 20,000 demonstrators rallied at the border this week, down from some 40,000 last week when 19 people were killed. Palestinians threw rocks and burned tyres to create a smokescreen in the hopes it would protect them from Israeli snipers.
