Israeli Intel Chief Claims He is 100% Sure Iran Hasn’t Abandoned Nuke Bomb Plans

Israel has repeatedly voiced concerns over Iran’s nuclear deal, warning about its grave consequences. Now warnings about a “terrible mistake” have come from Mossad’s boss, who calls to change or scrap the plan.

During an Israeli secret security meeting, the chief of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, reportedly warned about the nuclear threat Iran poses, despite a recent breakthrough on the matter, according to the newspaper Times of Israel. He insisted on taking a tougher stance on the matter and attacked the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“As head of the Mossad, I am 100 percent certain that Iran has never given up its nuclear military for a second. This deal enables Iran to achieve this goal. That is why I believe the deal must be completely changed or cancelled. It would impose an existential danger to Israel,” media sources, present at the meeting, cited Cohen.

The top spy also fell upon the decision to lift sanctions on Iran according to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it “increased Iran’s aggression.”

He called the recent agreements a “terrible mistake,” as they have not only let Iran continue its nuclear program, but they will also remove other limitations soon.

“Then Iran will be able to enrich enough uranium to create an arsenal of nuclear bombs,” said the Mossad chief, according to the media.

The 2015 JCPOA signed by Russia, the United States, France, the UK, China and Germany, and Iran, stipulated the gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for the Islamic Republic ensuring that its nuclear power program remained peaceful.

Beside Israel, the deal has been attacked by the US president, who threatened to pull the US out of the deal unless it’s revised. Donald Trump repeatedly denounced the plan, slamming it as “the worst and most one-sided transaction Washington has ever entered into,” threatening to withdraw from it if “significant changes” are not made.

