Local authorities reported several acts of apparent anti-Arab vandalism that took place in Jerusalem amid the ongoing tensions in the region and clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces.

A number of private vehicles were damaged in an act of vandalism, which The Jerusalem Post described as a “price tag incident” that took place in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem, an Israeli police spokesperson said.

The vandals reportedly slashed the car tires and defaced vehicles with anti-Arab graffiti.

© Photo: Twitter/JComm_NewsFeeds Palestinian vehicles defaced with 'price tag' graffiti

The Israeli police and forensic experts are already investigating the incident, the newspaper added.