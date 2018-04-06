Syrian Militants Plan Provocations With Use of Toxic Agents - Russian MoD

The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense Yuriy Evtushenko stated, citing the source in the militia which sided with the government forces, that militants plan provocations with the use of toxic agents in Syria.
READ MORE: 3 Attempts to Use Chemical Weapons in Syria Prevented Last Week — Russian MoD
According to him, Nusra Front and the Free Syrian Army are planning to detonate improvised chemical munitions stuffed with chlorine toxic gas in a number of settlements controlled by these terrorist groups.
Video recording equipment has already been transported to the scene and preparations for the provocation are underway, according to the Russian Defense ministry.
This is not the first time reports about possible mitilants' provocations appear. In March, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation announced that Syrian terrorists were preparing provocations involving chemical warfare agents in Eastern Ghouta, which would be used by western states as a pretext for accusing Damascus of the use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilian population.
READ MORE: US Prepared Militants for Conducting Chemical Attacks, Poised to Hit Syria — MoD
Syrian authorities have been repeatedly accused of using chemical weapons against civilians in the conflict that began in 2011. Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the Western countries are blaming Damascus for the deployment of chemical weapons as a pretext for airstrikes on government forces.
The UN Security Council has adopted resolution 2401, urging all parties to the Syrian conflict to immediately cease hostilities and observe a humanitarian truce on the territory of the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)