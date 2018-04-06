Saudi Crown Prince Issues Ultimatum for Thaw With Israel

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made it clear that diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Israel can only be established after the resolution of the Palestinian issue.

In an apparent reference to Iran, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Time magazine that Saudi Arabia and Israel have a "common enemy" and that the two countries also have many "potential areas" for bilateral economic cooperation.

"And we cannot have a relation with Israel before solving the peace issue, the Palestinians, because… they [both] have the right to live and coexist. And since that day happen, we will watch," Bin Salman stressed.

He signaled Saudi Arabia's readiness to support a peace solution pertaining to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"And when it happens… we'll have good and normal relations with Israel and it will be the best for everyone," Bin Salman said.

In an interview with the Atlantic earlier this month, he said, in particular, that "the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land" and that a bilateral peace agreement is needed "to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations."

Separately, Bin Salman included Iran in the so-called "triangle of evil," along with the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh*. He also reiterated his stern remarks related to Iran's Supreme Leader Iran Ali Khamenei, describing him as "the Hitler of the Middle East."

Previously, Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, admitted that despite having no diplomatic relations with Riyadh, Tel Aviv has had "contacts" with Saudi Arabia which "have been kept in general secret."

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) seeks to establish a state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partly controlled by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv refuses to acknowledge Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, going ahead with settlement construction in occupied areas, despite UN objections.

Peace efforts began in the 1970s and culminated in a 2003 roadmap for peace proposed by the Middle East Quartet which includes the United Nations, the European Union, Russia and the United States.

Since then a two-state solution has been the main objective for mediators. It envisages the creation of an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River.

