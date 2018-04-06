Register
14:49 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2017

    Saudi Crown Prince Issues Ultimatum for Thaw With Israel

    © REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    111

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made it clear that diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Israel can only be established after the resolution of the Palestinian issue.

    In an apparent reference to Iran, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Time magazine that Saudi Arabia and Israel have a "common enemy" and that the two countries also have many "potential areas" for bilateral economic cooperation.

    "And we cannot have a relation with Israel before solving the peace issue, the Palestinians, because… they [both] have the right to live and coexist. And since that day happen, we will watch," Bin Salman stressed.

    READ MORE: Iran Reveals 2 Conditions for Restoring 'Good Relations' With Saudi Arabia

    He signaled Saudi Arabia's readiness to support a peace solution pertaining to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

    "And when it happens… we'll have good and normal relations with Israel and it will be the best for everyone," Bin Salman said.

    In an interview with the Atlantic earlier this month, he said, in particular, that "the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land" and that a bilateral peace agreement is needed "to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations."

    READ MORE: Palestine Surprised by Israel's Concerns Over Protesting Palestinians — Diplomat

    Separately, Bin Salman included Iran in the so-called "triangle of evil," along with the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh*. He also reiterated his stern remarks related to Iran's Supreme Leader Iran Ali Khamenei, describing him as "the Hitler of the Middle East."

    Previously, Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, admitted that despite having no diplomatic relations with Riyadh, Tel Aviv has had "contacts" with Saudi Arabia which "have been kept in general secret."

    The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) seeks to establish a state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partly controlled by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    READ MORE: Palestinian, Israeli Leaders Too Weak to Implement Two-State Solution – Analyst

    Saudi Defence Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud
    © AFP 2018/ ALAIN JOCARD
    Saudi Recognition of Israel's Right to Exist 'Part of Project Against Tehran' - Iranian Analyst
    Tel Aviv refuses to acknowledge Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, going ahead with settlement construction in occupied areas, despite UN objections.

    Peace efforts began in the 1970s and culminated in a 2003 roadmap for peace proposed by the Middle East Quartet which includes the United Nations, the European Union, Russia and the United States.

    Since then a two-state solution has been the main objective for mediators. It envisages the creation of an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River.

    _______________________________________________________________

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    El Al Fumes as Air India Sends World’s First Flight to Israel over Saudi Arabia
    Israel Voices Readiness to Exchange Intel With Saudi Arabia to 'Face Iran'
    Pope Supplicates for Two-State Solution in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
    Trump Declaration on Jerusalem Destroys Two-State Solution - PLO
    Tags:
    solution, peace, enemy, issue, relations, cooperation, Mohammed bin Salman, Iran, Palestine, Israel, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse