Agriculture Revitalized in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor

Mahmud Hayo, the head of Deir ez-Zor Governorate's agribusiness, told Sputnik that "this year the wheat-growing area is 25,000 hectares and the plan is to plant 14.3 hectares of cotton." In the east of the province they're still reconstructing the irrigation system of the fields and so crops have yet to be planted.

According to Mahmud Hayo, after the liberation from terrorists, all the province's farmers are busy reconstructing the water supply systems for their farms and fields. Not only are the channels and pumps damaged, but there are also damaged wells and voids in some districts. Everybody hopes most of the reconstruction work will be completed by the autumn season to provide the Syrian people with food supplies for winter.

"We plan to plant palm trees. The Syrian Department of Agriculture has set up a farm where 25,000 young plants are growing. The farmers were supplied with fertilizers as the terrorists had taken away all the previous lots meant for soil amelioration," Sputnik's interlocutor said.

"There are 60,000 sheep in the province now. With the Department of Agriculture's help there are enough animal drugs and vaccines in Deir ez-Zor," said Mahmud Hayo, the head of Deir ez-Zor Governorate's agribusiness.

Aftermath of artillery attacks on Al-Qusur in Deir ez-Zor. File photo © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin

Children in Deir ez-Zor, Syria © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Servicemen during the efforts to demine the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syri © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin

A mine in Deir ez-Zor. © Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Russia's Aerospace Forces attack Daesh positions near Deir ez-Zor © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy

Al Jafra district of Deir ez-Zor where the Syrian Arab Army continues fighting with ISIL rebels © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin

Syrian Democratic Forces advance on Deir ez-Zor © Sputnik/ HİKMET DURGUN 1 / 7 © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin Aftermath of artillery attacks on Al-Qusur in Deir ez-Zor. File photo

Dozens of thousands of families are coming back to Deir ez-Zor's cities and villages demolished by the terrorists. People are rebuilding their houses, settling the households and returning to traditional farming. Before the terrorist invasion, they had been growing wheat and cotton that provided the country with food and clothes. Judging by the recovery rate, everything will resume its natural course.