Multi-Storey Hospital Catches Fire in Istanbul (PHOTOS)

The fire occurred in one of the buildings of the Gaziosmanpasa Taksim Educational and Research Hospital, which was under construction. Medics and patients from the buildings in the vicinity were immediately evacuated, according to the NTV broadcaster.

Fire broke out on several floors of a hospital in Istanbul on Thursday, live TV footage showed.

Emergency services and fire fighters were sent to the scene. There were no immediate reports on casualties.

#Gaziosmanpaşa Taksim Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesinde yangın çıktı. Hastaneye çok sayıda itfaiye ekibi yönlendirildi. Hastalar tahliye ediliyor, yangın sırasında patlamalar oluyor… pic.twitter.com/trltSI544B — Büşra Cin (@busracin_) April 5, 2018

​#taksimilkyardım Allah yardım etsin. İnşallah can kaybı olmaz. #gaziosmanpaşa #istanbul pic.twitter.com/Ya4iAj6XSX

— Yakup Yılmaz (@yakolayn) April 5, 2018

