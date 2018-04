Shooting at Turkish University Kills At Least Four - Reports

At least four people were killed as a result of the shooting that took place at the Osmangazi University in the Turkish northwestern province of Eskisehir, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported.

The broadcaster reported that the attack has been carried out by unknown gunmen. All four killed as a result of the assault were university employees, the media specified.

According to the live footage from the scene, medical services have arrived at the scene.

