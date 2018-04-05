Register
    A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a newly installed position, near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018

    PHOTOS Show New US Military Base in Syria While Trump Demands Troop Withdrawal

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Despite the fact that US President Donald Trump has announced his intent to pull out American forces from Syria, it appears that the US military has established yet another base in the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

    US-led coalition forces operating in Syria have established another military installation in the province of Aleppo, Al Masdar News reports.

    The base is located to the northwest of the city of Manbij currently held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

    A picture taken on April 2, 2018 shows a general view of a US military base in the al-Asaliyah village, between the Syrian city of Aleppo and the northern town of Manbij
    © AFP 2018/ Delil SOULEIMAN
    A picture taken on April 2, 2018 shows a general view of a US military base in the al-Asaliyah village, between the Syrian city of Aleppo and the northern town of Manbij

    According to the media outlet, the US presence in the area was recently bolstered by the arrival of 200 servicemen accompanied by armored vehicles and construction machinery.

    A picture taken on April 2, 2018 shows a general view of a US military base in the al-Asaliyah village, between the city of Aleppo and the northern town of Manbij
    © AFP 2018/ Delil SOULEIMAN
    A picture taken on April 2, 2018 shows a general view of a US military base in the al-Asaliyah village, between the city of Aleppo and the northern town of Manbij

    Earlier US President Donald Trump promised to withdraw US troops from Syria, claiming that their primary mission in Syria is nearly complete.

    However, he later declared that US will remain in the country "a little longer", apparently after his top advisors insisted that a complete withdrawal of US troops now would risk all the gains already made.

