Saudi Aramco Facilities Intact After Missile Fired From Yemen Toward Jazan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Saudi Aramco said Thursday its facilities in the southwestern port city of Jazan were operating normally after it was targeted by a missile from Yemen.

"All Saudi Aramco plants and facilities, including our facilities in Jazan, are operating normally and safely," the company wrote on Twitter.

The Saudi military intercepted the missile on Wednesday evening, according to Al Arabiya news channel, which cited Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Later, a Yemeni news agency reported that the Houthi movement had launched a missile at the Aramco oil tanks in Jizan.

​Houthis have been accused of firing missiles across the border. Debris from a projectile that was shot down over Riyadh earlier this month fell on a home, killing an Egyptian man and wounding two other residents.