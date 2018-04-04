Saudi Air Defence Downs Rocket Above Jizan - Reports

Yemen's Houthi forces said that they launched a missile at Saudi Arabia after Saudi air defence reportedly destroyed missile above Jizan

Saudi air defence has downed a rocket above the Saudi city of Jizan, Saudi state media reported via Twitter webpage on Wednesday.

Later, a Yemeni news agency controlled by the Houthi movement said that the movement had launched a missile at oil tanks in Jizan, belonging to the Saudi oil giant Aramco, Reuters reported. There were no comments from the Company yet.

Earlier, armed forces in Yemen claimed a successful ballistic missile hit on a Saudi Arabia military base near the border city of Jizan.

On March 26, Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted another ballistic missile strike, this time counting seven rockets. Riyadh reported all the ballistic missiles intercepted.

Saudi Arabia has been involved in the Yemeni war since 2015, in an attempt to defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement and bring to power its ally, forced out of the country Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who has been sentenced to death in absentia by a court in the Houthi-controlled city of Sanaa.