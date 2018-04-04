Register
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria

    US Forces Leave Parts of Syria's Raqqa, French Troops Set to Move In - Reports

    Middle East
    A convoy of US military vehicles carrying combat personnel entered the oil-rich province of al-Hasakah in northeastern Syria this afternoon, after withdrawing from their positions in Raqqa province, according to Al Masdar News, citing reports from local activists.

    The reports specified that the contingent of troops were previously stationed in northwestern parts of the Raqqa Governorate, not the provincial capital, and are now positioned in the border city of Ras al-Ayn in al-Hasakah province.  

    Soldiers from the French Army entered the city of Manbij – which has been identified as a future target for Turkey’s cross-border military operation in Syria – and the border town of Tell Abyad, on April 3, after US troops withdrew to other SDF-controlled parts of the country.

    READ MORE: French Soldiers Enter Parts of Northern Syria as US Troops Withdraw — Reports

    The rotation of US forces with French troops offers a likely explanation to US President Donald Trump’s comments about leaving Syria “to let others take care of it,” though this is yet to be confirmed by anyone in his administration.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. (File)
    Turkey Urges US to Remove Leading Force From SDF Amid Afrin Operation
    French President Emmanuel Macron recently vowed to side with the Kurdish-dominated SDF, which has been battling Turkey-backed forces in Afrin after the Turkish Army launched operation Olive Branch in January.

    The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkey’s offensive on its soil as a breach of its sovereignty.

    Turkey considers the SDF to have ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – which has long been designated a terror organization by the EU, the US, and Turkey – and believes the group’s presence near its southern border poses a national security threat.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse