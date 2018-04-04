Syrian Servicemen Find Arms Depots in Liberated Towns of Eastern Ghouta

"In the settlements of Eastern Ghouta that have been liberated from militants the government troops continue finding arms depots and production facilities. On April 2, the Syrian servicemen have found munition depots and facilities producing mines and explosives in the settlements of Zamalka and Saqba," the center's commander Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko told reporters.
According to Yevtushenko, the government troops continue demining activities, as well as humanitarian assistance to the local residents.
The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past months because of the ongoing shelling by local militants on Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. On Saturday, the command of the Syrian army said that it had liberated all the settlements in the area.
