Register
08:42 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad walks inside a tunnel that was used by rebels in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria April 2, 2018

    Syrian Servicemen Find Arms Depots in Liberated Towns of Eastern Ghouta

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 61

    EASTERN GHOUTA (Syria) (Sputnik) - The representatives of the Syrian Armed Forces have found arms depots and facilities for manufacture of weapons in the recently liberated settlements located in the Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus, the chief of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said on Wednesday.

    "In the settlements of Eastern Ghouta that have been liberated from militants the government troops continue finding arms depots and production facilities. On April 2, the Syrian servicemen have found munition depots and facilities producing mines and explosives in the settlements of Zamalka and Saqba," the center's commander Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko told reporters.

    Residents leave the territory of Eastern Ghouta
    © Sputnik/ Muhamad Maruf
    Syrians Leaving East Ghouta via Humanitarian Corridors (VIDEO)
    The Russian officer added that the Syrians had found in Zamalka about 3,000 grenades, over 500 mines produced in Bulgaria and the United States, as well as the elements of explosives produced in Saudi Arabia.

    According to Yevtushenko, the government troops continue demining activities, as well as humanitarian assistance to the local residents.

    The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past months because of the ongoing shelling by local militants on Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. On Saturday, the command of the Syrian army said that it had liberated all the settlements in the area.

    Related:

    Syrian Forces Find Terrorist Tunnels, Hospitals in E Ghouta (VIDEO)
    Syrians Leaving East Ghouta via Humanitarian Corridors (VIDEO)
    Russian Military Strikes Preliminary Deal to Withdraw Jaysh Islam From E Ghouta
    Tags:
    arms caches, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Border or Bust
    Border or Bust
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse