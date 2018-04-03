Putin, Erdogan Hold Joint Press Conference (VIDEO)

The Russian president has arrived in Ankara for talks with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts on April 3. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin have launched the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant earlier in the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a joint press conference on the first day of talks in the Turkish capital.

The sides were expected to discuss economic issues, the implementation of strategic projects such as the Akkuyu nuclear power plant as well as the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey.

The Russian president said that the sides have no negative factors that could hamper the implementation of strategic projects such as the Akkuyu and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, which would help meet the demand os South-Eastern Europe for energy resources. Putin said it was decided to expedite the deliveries of S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey. Touching upon the Skripal case, he said

Erdogan underscored Ankara and Moscow shared common a stance on Syrian issues and will continue fighting terrorism.