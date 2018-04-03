Iran Refuses to Compromise on Palestinian Issue - Iranian Foreign Minister

The remarks follow the Israeli military forces' attack on Palestinian protesters who had gathered near the Gaza border on Friday, which resulted in at least 17 people killed and over 1,400 wounded.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the problems of Palestine as its own, like all other friends and neighboring Muslims, and their security and freedom as its own security and freedom," Zarif said in an article in the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper.
The rallies were held to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of Land Day, which stems from March 30, 1976, when six unarmed Palestinian citizens were killed by Israeli forces during protests against the expropriation of Arab-owned land in northern Israel to build Jewish communities.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that Israel was responsible for the violence and declared Saturday a national day of mourning. Schools, universities, as well as all government institutions across the country were off on March 31.
Abbas urged the international community to step in and "protect" the Palestinian people against Israel's "escalating daily aggression."
According to Press TV, in his article Zarif pointed out that Iran's security and stability hinged on the security and stability of the region, and in this context called for actualization of a joint security agreement "based on mechanisms that spur dialogue, common principles and trust".
"Iran believes that our common interests are far greater than the differences of opinion arising from unfounded anxieties and temporary interests that will not be a priority in the years to come," the politician concluded.
