UAE Files Complaint Against Qatar With ICAO - Reports

DUBAI (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates has lodged an official complaint against Qatar with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over Qatari jets intercepting Emirati civilians aircraft, the Gulf News outlet reported on Monday.

Last week, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that two Qatari jets on Monday came dangerously close to two civilian aircraft from the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates considers the actions of Qatar aggressive and condemns them, the Gulf News outlet reported, citing Saif Mohammad Suwaidi, the head of the GCAA.

In January, a similar incident occurred as, according to the United Arab Emirates, Qatari jets had twice intercepted the UAE civilians aircraft. Doha denied the allegations back then.

The relations between Qatar and several of the regional states took a particularly intense downward turn in June last year, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and a number of other countries broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar.