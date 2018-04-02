Register
    Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, March 30, 2018

    UN Not Collecting Information on Gaza Violence This Time - Spokesperson

    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations is not gathering information for an independent probe into Gaza border deaths at this time, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

    "We are not at this point collecting information for an independent investigation because we do not have the mandate to do so," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

    The UN spokesperson told reporters the United Nations has been in contact with various parties of the conflict and seen the statements coming from the Israeli government on this issue.

    However, as the official explained, the United Nations will continue to monitor the situation and follow the developments in the region.

    Dujarric addressed the lack of unity on the UN Security Council on the matter and emphasized the need for the international community to show a willingness to resolve the issue.

    READ MORE: Israel Rejects Calls by EU, UN for Palestine Violence Investigation

    Situation in Gaza, Mass Protests

    Palestinians attend a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City
    © REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
    Tough Guys: IDF Shoot 12-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Amid Clashes - Reports
    On April 30, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip launched a mass protest camp along the border with Israel. During the first day of protests, Israeli forces killed 15 demonstrators and wounded 1,500 others. A number of foreign activists have accused Israel of disproportionate use of force against protesters and called for a probe. At the same time, the Israeli side insisted that it was responding to violent actions of the Palestinians.

    The Palestinian protest, dubbed "The Great Return March," kicked off on Friday is expected to end on May 15, when Palestinians will commemorate the Nakba (disaster in Arabic), or the ethnic cleansing and forced the relocation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

    Hamas, listed as a terrorist organization in some countries, including the United States and Israel, gained control of the Gaza Strip following the 2007 election. The movement is one of the organizers of the ongoing protests.

