Incumbent President Sisi Wins Egyptian Presidential Election With 97%

Egypt's president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has won a second term with 97% of the vote and 41% of voter turnout after facing no serious challenge, according to the election committee.

Almost 100% Egyptians have given about 22 million votes for incumbent president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi with a 41.05 percent voter turnout, Egypt's election commission announced.

Egyptians cast their ballots electing the new head of state from March 26-28.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, a former military commander, became Egyptian president in 2014 and has now been re-elected to another four-year term.

​According to local media, Sisi's rival Moussa Mustafa Moussa is a distant second with only 721,000 votes or 3% support in the country.

A total of 60 million Egyptians were eligible to vote in the three-day election, which started on Monday.