Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant for Gulen Over Killing of Russian Envoy - Reports

According to the newspaper, the FETO top figures Serif Ali Tekalan and Emre Uslu Gulen were also among those, sought to be arrested.
Russian former Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, on December 19, 2016, at the opening of an art gallery exhibition "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveler" in Ankara. The attacker was killed at the scene by the police.
Though the investigation is still ongoing, the Turkish side has repeatedly voiced suspicions that the Gulen movement, considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization and accused by the authorities of masterminding the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey, is linked to the attack.
Besides the Karlov case, Turkey accuses Gulen of a coup attempt that occurred in July 2016. The coup was quickly suppressed by government forces, but over 240 people were killed and an estimated 2,000 were wounded.
Since July 2016, Ankara has arrested thousands of public servants, military personnel, education workers, activists and journalists over suspected links to Gulen and his movement.
