Register
14:55 GMT +302 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, March 30, 2018

    Peace Accord With 'Anti-Semite' Erdogan May Have Been Mistake - Israeli Minister

    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    420

    Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has cast doubt on relevance of the 2016 reconciliation agreement with Turkey amid a fierce row between Benjamin Netanyahu and Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Tel Aviv’s actions against Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip.

    Speaking with Army Radio, Gilad Erdan suggested that Israel opposed “the hostility and anti-Semitism of Erdogan,” adding that he “continued to support Hamas,” reiterating the prime minister’s remark, “It’s odd for a country such as Turkey, that is massacring the Kurds and occupying northern Cyprus, to be accepted as a legitimate nation by the West.”

    READ MORE: Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting Over IDF Sniper Killings in Gaza

    In 1974, Turkey invaded northern Cyprus to foil a coup in the country supported by the Greek military and later occupied parts of the territory, becoming the only nation to have recognized the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an independent state in 1984.

    A billboard with photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, placed on a main street by the Ankara.
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    'Do Not Preach to Us': Netanyahu Steps Up War of Words With Erdogan
    In January 2018, Turkey kicked off an offensive in Syria’s Afrin in a bid to “clear” the area of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which is viewed by Ankara as a terrorist group, allegedly linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Operation Olive Branch was launched in response to the US’ decision to create a 30,000-strong border security force in Syria largely composed of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey believes is affiliated with the YPG and PKK.

    Peace Agreement

    Erdan elaborated that he was not satisfied with the 2016 deal with Turkey that helped put an end to years of diplomatic crisis between the two nations. According to the minister, “there were many considerations for and against,” but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convinced him to vote positively.

    “Looking back, maybe the accord should not have been approved,” he said, although added that Israel “did not have the luxury of rejecting a compromise deal with one of the Middle East’s greatest powers.”

    Participants in a protest in Palestine against the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
    © Sputnik/ Issam Al-Rimawi
    Israel & US Devising 'Dangerous Plot' in Middle East – Iranian Parliamentarian
    Relations between Israel and Turkey were marred in 2010 by an Israeli naval raid on the Turkish-owned Mavi Marmara aid ship attempting to breach the blockade of the Gaza Strip. In the incident, Israeli naval commandos killed nine Turkish activists who allegedly attacked them on board the ship.

    Then-Prime Minister Erdogan harshly criticized the raid as a “bloody massacre” and “state terrorism,” demanding Israel apologize, pay compensation to the families of those deceased and lift the Gaza blockade.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu, Erdogan Exchange Barbs Amid Ongoing Protests in Gaza

    In 2013, Netanyahu voiced regret over the deadly incident to Erdogan; in September 2016, Israel paid $20 million in compensation to the families of the victims as part of the agreement reached in August, which contributed to the normalization of bilateral relations after a six-year-long diplomatic crisis.

    Israel Sees No Point in Cooperating With "Hostile" UN

    "There is not a single reason to cooperate with the United Nations. The UN is a hostile structure … The UN has turned into the Foreign Ministry of the Hamas terrorist organization," Erdan said in an interview with the Army Radio (Galei Tzahal) when asked whether Israel should cooperate with the organization if the latter launches an investigation.

    Even if there were some breaches on the Israeli part, Tel Aviv has its independent competent agencies capable of conducting an investigation on their own, the minister stressed.

    READ MORE: France Calls on Israel to Exercise Restraint After Palestinian Killings

    Erdan was commenting on Friday's UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for an independent investigation into the deaths of Palestinians during a recent mass protest in the Gaza Strip. The UN chief’s political affairs aide, Taye-Brook Zerihoun, said that Israel should use lethal force only as a last resort.

    Mass Protests of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip

    The UN initiative is connected with a mass protest camp along the border with Israel launched by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on April 30. During the first day of protests, 15 demonstrators were killed and over 1,500 more injured. A number of foreign activists have accused Israel of disproportionate use of force against protesters and called for a probe. At the same time, the Israeli side claimed that it had responded to violent actions of the Palestinians.

    READ MORE: Israel Rejects Calls by EU, UN for Palestine Violence Investigation

    The Palestinian protest dubbed "The Great Return March" that kicked off on Friday is expected to end on May 15, when Palestinians will commemorate the Nakba (disaster in Arabic), ethnic cleansing and forced relocation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

    Hamas, listed as a terrorist organization in many countries, including the United States and Israel, gained control of the Gaza Strip following the 2007 election. The movement is one of the organizers of the ongoing protests.

    Tags:
    deaths, investigation, mass protests, UN, Benjamin Netanyahu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse